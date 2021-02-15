UiPath Extends Integration with ServiceNow to Enrich Organizations’ Workflow Testing Processes with Automation

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

UiPath, announced it has deepened its existing integration with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company. This integration gives ServiceNow customers the ability to enhance workflow processes and productivity by expanding automation capabilities for ServiceNow Test Management 2.0 and Agile Development projects. Together UiPath and ServiceNow are enabling organizations to operate more proactively and increase business performance.

ServiceNow Test Management 2.0 helps organizations deliver software products more efficiently and with fewer defects by managing and streamlining testing processes for both testers and managers. UiPath Test Manager enables ServiceNow customers to automate their testing environment to test and implement new workflows quickly. The UiPath Test Manager for ServiceNow defines and maps tests to requirements and acts according to results.

ServiceNow Agile Development helps organizations maintain a centralized backlog containing various work items, such as defects, problems, incident tasks, and stories. It facilitates prioritizing and sequencing work in one location.

Key features of the UiPath Task Manager for ServiceNow include the ability to:

● Automate ServiceNow test cases, enabling organizations to directly automate ServiceNow Test Cases with UiPath Studio Pro.

● Monitor test results so organizations can see how automated tests progress. The UiPath Orchestrator uploads results from automated test runs as they become available.

● Provide detailed test results, including how the executing robots are performing.

● Use UiPath continuous RPA testing to reduce maintenance, downtime, and risk when software robots break.