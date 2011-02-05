UiPath Acquires Cloud Elements to Deliver Expanded API-Based Automation Capabilities

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

UiPath announced it has acquired Cloud Elements, a pioneering API integration platform. With this acquisition, UiPath continues to lead innovation in the automation market, this time believed to be the first provider to offer enterprise-grade user interface (UI) and API-based automation capabilities in a single platform. This means UiPath customers have flexibility to automate processes using an optimal mix of UI and API-based automation.

To maximize benefits from automation, companies often require a unified and versatile UI and API-based automation approach. UiPath today offers industry-leading UI automation capabilities as well as API-based native integrations with various cloud and on-premises applications including ERP and CRM. This acquisition accelerates UiPath’s ability to offer comprehensive API-based automation to its customers.

● Acceleration: Cloud Elements brings more than 200 new native integrations to UiPath, and enables new capabilities such as the ability to trigger an automation based on the occurrence of an event. Furthermore, a broad and normalized approach to integrations helps customers develop automations more rapidly, further increasing the already strong time-to-value proposition UiPath brings to enterprises.

● Flexibility: UiPath customers have flexibility to automate processes using an optimal mix of UI and API-based automation. Cloud Elements makes native integrations available platform-wide, accessible at every stage of the automation lifecycle, and enable all users – from IT professionals to RPA developers to citizen developers – to leverage the extensive library.

● Governance: Cloud Elements capabilities broaden enterprise governance for API based automations, ensuring standard practices around API use can be implemented and enforced.

UiPath has long embraced an open ecosystem and that is more critical today than ever before.

Cloud Elements has a wide customer base, including leading companies like SAP, Capital One, DocuSign, iCIMS, FIS, Axway, PaySimple, TeamPay, Dun & Bradstreet, and Xerox.

Cooley LLP acted as legal advisor to UiPath in connection with the transaction. GrowthPoint Technology Partners, LLC acted as financial advisor to Cloud Elements and Bartlit Beck LLP acted as its legal advisor.