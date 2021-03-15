UTAC CERAM Millbrook, APSYS and CAPGEMINI join forces for the future of automotive cybersecurity

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

UTAC CERAM Millbrook, Capgemini and APSYS combine their skills to offer, in line with the ISO21434 standard, intrusion tests on all types of vehicles (shuttles, cars, trucks, military vehicles, etc.) in an environment as close as possible to real traffic conditions: city, highway, intercity…. In addition, the TEQMO Autonomous Vehicle Test Centre, located in Linas-Montlhéry (France) offers optimal security to push these tests to their extremes with the latest technology of today. These tests simulate driving conditions and identify potential functionality issues.

Autonomous, automated and connected vehicles of levels 2 and 3 always embed more and more technologies (radio, GPS, Wifi, etc.), to allow their operation and connectivity with their environment. Cybersecurity then becomes a major challenge in their development. Each user can understand the consequences of hacking infotainment elements but is not necessarily aware of the critical implications that can occur on functions that are much more essential for safety, such as braking, engine management, steering / navigation. Several experiments conducted by teams of ethical hackers proved that flaws could be detected upstream, preventing real attacks that could have serious consequences. In addition, in the age of the Internet of Things, data confidentiality is crucial with the required security of information exchanges between vehicles and/or infrastructure and other connected objects. These cybersecurity challenges do not only concern passenger cars, but also public transport vehicles, trucks and military vehicles.

“Automotive cybersecurity is a fundamental pillar in the development and deployment of autonomous and connected vehicles around the world. Our Group has all the legitimacy, both historical and technological, to become a key player, with the collaboration of Capgemini and APSYS.” declared Laurent Benoit, CEO of UTAC CERAM Millbrook.

"APSYS is delighted to join a national initiative aimed at protecting human lives: this founding credo which presided over our steps at AIRBUS should give us confidence in the future of the automobile industry. By joining forces with the best, by equipping itself with the best equipment, alongside ANSSI, APSYS will mobilize its know-how to ensure that cybersecurity in the automotive sector is a key future differentiator.” said Christian Forestier, CEO APSYS

"In an increasingly connected environment, manufacturers and suppliers need to put in place the foundations and governance of vehicle cybersecurity. Capgemini is partnering with UTAC CERAM Millbrook and APSYS to enable industry players to assess the effectiveness of cybersecurity measures within the finished product in the most realistic situations possible. This is a unique offer.” said Didier Appell, cybersecurity manager OT/IoT of Capgemini