US introduces cyber trust mark - Wireless logic comments

July 2023 by Simon Trend, Managing Director of Group Services at Wireless Logic

The Biden administration has launched the US Cyber Trust Mark programme, a long-awaited initiative to reduce the security risks associated with internet-connected devices. The programme will require IoT device makers to better secure their devices and offer greater reassurance to buyers.

"The US Cyber Trust Mark legislation underscores the growing importance of IoT security worldwide. It also establishes a much-needed framework to hold global enterprises and OEMs accountable for the safety of their IoT offerings. With IoT spending projected to skyrocket by 2027, organsiations must brace for the impact of this and other incoming security regulations affecting connected devices. Large-scale deployments are expanding the attack surface, so now is the time for decisive action to safeguard IoT ecosystems against a growing list of threats.

"In our experience, the majority of security attacks stem from simple vulnerabilities, such as failing to update default security settings or limiting access to necessary network services. Therefore, securing devices by design from the outset is vital. The Cyber Trust Mark represents a step towards a safer and more reliable IoT landscape."