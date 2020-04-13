US faces DDoS attacks nearly 4 times more often than China

April 2020 by Atlas VPN

Data acquired by Atlas VPN reveals that the US experienced nearly 4 times more DDoS attacks in March than China did. Research shows that the US was DDoS-attacked over 175 thousand times, while China suffered 45 thousand attacks.

DDoS is short for Distributed Denial of Service, and it is an attack used to crash a service, making it temporarily inaccessible to its visitors.

Rachel Welsh, COO of Atlas VPN, explains the difference between numbers of experienced DDoS attacks in the US and China:

“China is known for its harsh methods used to censor information on the internet and its ways of shutting down anything that does not please the Communist Party. Many Chinese websites are inaccessible for people from other countries, and VPN services are banned there, so VPN providers do not offer servers in China. Hence, hackers are not looking for security flaws in China and rather focusing on the US, since they have much more to target there.”

At the same time, the US was the country where the largest number of DDoS attacks originated from. In March, 54% of the DDoSing was performed using US-based IP addresses, followed by the UK with 33.7%.

Although individual internet users suffer from DDoS attacks, hackers usually target services instead. Many businesses that suffered from a DDoS attack believe it was done by their competitors.

Having your service inaccessible harms the reputation and enhances the possibility of the customer turning to your competitor instead. Radware’s research reveals, one in three organizations will experience DDoSing at one point or another.

To read the full report, head over to: https://atlasvpn.com/blog/us-faces-...