US Companies Must Strengthen Cybersecurity Defenses

March 2022 by Ric Longenecker, CISO at Open Systems

This week, the White House released a statement urging the private sector to bolster their cybersecurity defenses around potential cyberthreats from Russia.

According to new analysis from Ric Longenecker, CISO at Open Systems:

“Biden’s plea to the private sector to harden cyber defenses is an important one, and one that enterprises should have anticipated based on continued federal recommendations to do so. Enterprises have been at a heightened risk since before the current global crisis and invasion of Ukraine, so defenses against cyberattack should already be at an all-time high" says Ric Longenecker, CISO at Open Systems.

"If you are still building up your defenses, you must realize that implementing more technology is not enough. You must also turn to people and processes. The people should be a dedicated, global team of security analysts that are monitoring for threats round-the-clock and the processes should be repeatable, real-time security missions that ensure a minimal attack surface."




