UKCloud announces new discounts to help organisations thrive and build an increasingly independent national capability

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

UKCloud has announced a variety of promotions of its data assessment services and private cloud solutions which are optimised to enable the UK Public Sector, and other organisations in regulated industries, to improve their autonomy and data security posture before the UK leaves the EU.

With the new Government and new Parliament now in place, it is now certain that the UK will be leaving the EU, beginning on 31 January 2020. But the Withdrawal Agreement sets a more challenging date, 31 December 2020 – by which time the UK will leave the EU even if a deal has not been agreed. No trade deal of this size or complexity has ever been negotiated with the EU in such a short period and the trade deal won’t just cover the flow of products and services but also data.

The EU’s new Data Protection Supervisor has already said that the UK is ‘13th in the queue of countries that are negotiating data deals with Brussels’. A deal is critical for thousands of businesses, especially in health and insurance sectors as more than three-quarters of UK data transfers are with EU member states, according to the technology trade association techUK, yet it is typical for this type of deal to take several years to negotiate and agree. Simultaneously, there is growing concern about the excessive dependency that organisations in the Western world have on U.S. technology providers that are subject to foreign legislation such as the U.S. CLOUD act. This all creates complexity and uncertainty for those with sensitive or secure data requirements.

UKCloud specialises in helping organisations in the Public Sector and similarly regulated industries adopt the right mix of cloud services without compromising on the compliance, connectivity and sovereignty requirements that are associated with valuable datasets which need to be protected and nurtured.

Michael Shenouda, Medical Director at Open Medical said ‘’Due to the nature of data held by the NHS, we needed a solution that would provide security, assurance and UK sovereignty, whilst also giving us the ability to scale our services. UKCloud ticked all the boxes and being focused in the UK Public Sector and governed by UK jurisdiction further helped enhance the decision.’’

In response to the increasing need for organisations in the UK to become more adaptable and less dependent on foreign services, UKCloud is running a variety of offers across a suite of services and solutions which apply to various stages of an organisation’s preparedness:

• Discovery – UKCloud is offering a free discovery workshop to all organisations until April 2020, and is also offering a limited number of data assessment services at a 25% discount – these assessments helps organisations understand the value of the data they hold, how it should be protected and how it could be nurtured to be better exploited.

• Sovereign Hosting – Public or private cloud environments hosted within the UK government-grade Crown Campus (or on-premises) which create a UK owned and operated digital infrastructure on which to host their most sensitive and valuable datasets.

• Repatriate – A combined cost optimisation and data assessment service that determines the best mix of cloud services to deliver value-for-money without compromising on compliance, connectivity and independence.

• Protect – A cloud-hosted cyber security service that monitors all your IT systems, all the time, ensuring you can identify suspicious activity and commit the appropriate response before an event becomes an incident.

On a limited basis, UKCloud is offering various discounts and promotions on these services to organisations looking for cost effective options to best prepare their IT systems and datasets to drive better agility to handle the emerging complexity and uncertainty.