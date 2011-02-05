Search
UK’s booming cyber security sector worth £8.3 billion - comment from Fujitsu

January 2020 by Rob Norris, VP Head of Enterprise and Cyber Security EMEIA, Fujitsu

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport revealed that the number of active cybersecurity firms has increased by 44%, meaning the sector is now worth £8.3 billion.

Rob Norris, VP Head of Enterprise and Cyber Security EMEIA, Fujitsu: “Data is the foundation of any organisation and the findings that the UK’s cyber security industry has seen significant growth is a positive sign that more and more organisations now take their cybersecurity seriously. It’s a fantastic time to be working in the industry, with so many new jobs being created and so many opportunities to innovate, backed up by significant investment. Currently, over a third (35%) of people admit to having security concerns around the sharing of personal data, but we hope this number will go down with time as more cyber security firms help organisations implement the right strategies and tools to stay secure online.

“To meet the ambition of making the UK the safest place to live and work online, organisations must continue to invest in cyber security. Last year was a record year for the industry from an investment perspective, demonstrating how confidence has grown in the sector. But cybersecurity challenges are evolving fast and to stay ahead of cyber threats and continue to build a trusting relationship with the public, organisations need to invest in both people and technology.”




