UK Cyber Security Council Granted Charitable Status

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

The UK Cyber Security Council – the self-regulatory body for the cyber security education and skills sector – today announced that its application for charitable status has been approved by the Charity Commission, and that the Council has been added to the register of charities accordingly.

The confirmation of the Council as a charitable body is recognition of the inclusive and non-profit support role the Council will play in supporting the development of education, training and skills within the UK cyber security community. Through its founding principles and key pillars of operation, the Council will serve as a trusted and expert body working to support policy makers, training and education bodies, membership associations, employers and cyber security practitioners.

In accordance with UK’s charity legislation, the UK Cyber Security Council is controlled, and its assets held in trust, by a board of trustees, which is responsible for ensuring that the Council is well-run and delivers its charitable activities for the public benefit.