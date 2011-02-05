UBCOM opens a subsidiary in Portugal

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

UBCOM is proud to announce opening its new branch on the banks of Estoril, twenty minutes from Lisbon. The Swiss Agency for strategic advice on cybersecurity and secrecy protection is expanding its network in Portuguese-speaking countries to provide its expertise on digital sovereignty issues.

With headquarters in Switzerland, and entities in France, Luxembourg, and now Portugal, UBCOM confirms its desire to defend European sovereignty in protecting data (personal, tactical and strategic information) of companies, institutions and citizens.

This decision to expand is the result of the growing attractiveness of the country over the past few years.

Portugal is a favourable ecosystem for developing innovative solutions in the digital sector. This is due in particular to the legislative initiatives implemented to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity, but also to the internationally recognised level of academic excellence, which trains the talents of tomorrow.

"Portugal rises to 8th place in the European Cyber Security Index.

The Global Cyberspace Security Index 2020 report measures the commitment of 193 countries’ commitment to cybersecurity issues to identify their areas of improvement and encourage them to raise awareness of Cyber issues among their population. In this report, Portugal ranks 14th in the Global Cyberspace Security Index 2020 (42nd in 2018) and 8th in the European ranking (25th in 2018).

But Portugal, like all countries, faces ongoing cyber threats. In February 2022, millions of Portuguese people, companies and businesses were deprived of access to the telephone and internet network for several hours. Indeed, the British company Vodafone servers had to face a cyber attack paralysing all network access in the country. Even more important consequences of this attack can be underlined, as some emergency and rescue services such as fire stations or hospitals could not carry out their first aid missions.

This shows that there is still a long way to go to achieve sufficient digital resilience to protect the country’s economic, political and social infrastructures. UBCOM will be keen to put its expertise to work for the benefit of the Portuguese nation to meet these significant challenges by aligning itself with the strategy of Antonio Costa’s government, which has demonstrated the priority of digital issues by attaching the Secretariat of State to the Prime Minister in its latest reshuffle.

"The result is a vital political issue that can go as far as undermining the free will of citizens and calling into question the democratic model.

For Frans Imbert-Vier, CEO of UBCOM, "I am thrilled and proud to extend the UBCOM brand to Portugal, as I have a personal connection with this country. I am familiar with the Portuguese entrepreneurial standards and its culture of work well done, which is a requirement for UBCOM, especially in this business, which requires a very high level of precision to achieve the standards of UBCOM and cybersecurity in general. From September 2022, we want to recruit the first talents and train them in Switzerland to transfer our technology and knowledge to the benefit of national economic players and thus enable the development of local skills with proven products that are economically accessible to small and medium-sized organisations and offer the best returns of the moment.

For Bruno Correia, Managing Director of UBCOM Portugal, "I have worked with the UBCOM teams in Switzerland and France for several months. I have noticed a firm commitment on the part of the brand in its desire to protect data, whether economic or citizen, within a sovereign and European framework. The legendary quality of Switzerland is reflected in the consulting models proposed by the brand and is a reference for producing local sovereignty to guarantee the autonomy and independence of a company or a nation to preserve its data.

Frans Imbert-Vier comments, "It is an excellent opportunity for UBCOM to have convinced Bruno to join us in this opening. With our position as the European leader in health data protection, protecting over 1,500 healthcare institutions across Europe and 70 million patient records, we have defined a special initial offer based on European technologies. It will consist of promoting the availability of these tried and tested offers for several years in the health sector, in the industry with the mastery of IoT solutions and in the protection of sensitive data for regulated professions such as lawyers, judicial officers and Vitality Operators.

Bruno Correia adds, "We will start recruiting in August with two engineers trained in Switzerland and France for several months. The first clients will be assisted by the local and Swiss teams, who will stay in Portugal for as long as it takes to reach the quality standards of UBCOM, which has made its reputation in Europe for more than eight years now. At the same time, I will take part in the public debate on the notions of sovereignty to make data operators aware of the absolute necessity to keep control of our data by limiting the acquisition of extra-continental technologies, as this is a vital political issue that can go so far as to undermine the free will of citizens and call into question the democratic model.

According to Frans Imbert-Vier, UBCOM is planning strong growth for 2023 thanks to the skills gained in 2022 to reach a turnover of €1M and seven engineers recruited and trained on-site.

UBCOM Portugal will distribute Ubscan, the first sovereign vulnerability scanner, billed by IP and certified, as well as UbSource for the cyber analysis of software developments, Cybermanager, the flash audit tool and MailSchield, the security robot for domain names, as well as its labelled and qualified products such as Seald (French) for document encryption, Detoxio by Serenicity (French) for the analysis of toxic flows, Threema and Infomaniak (Swiss), but also Clavister (Swedish) and its firewalls or F-Secure (Finnish) for VPN and Checkpoint (Israeli) for SMB firewalls and terminal protection or Extreme network (American) for the protection of IoT with Defender in a sovereign configuration.