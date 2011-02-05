Tugboat Logic Expands Global Reach, Launching EU Data Center

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Tugboat Logic by OneTrust announced today its software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is launching an additional instance of the Tugboat Logic product with a data center and hosting services located in the EU (European Union).

Tugboat Logic believes that safer data benefits everyone and with cyberthreats on the rise, organizations have increasing concerns regarding data storage and localization. Tugboat Logic’s expansion in the EU market provides peace of mind regarding data residency to address these concerns.

Many businesses in the EU require data storage in a local geographical region to meet business and compliance standards. However, not storing data in the EU can increase friction during the sales process or when entering partnership conversations. Often, organizations prefer their data to live in the EU as it is viewed as a more trusted data location. Tugboat Logic’s new EU data center allows organizations located in or providing services to the EU to reduce worry and risk associated with non-compliance, potentially accelerating their growth and compliance ROI.

Tugboat Logic’s infrastructure investment in the EU data center reinforces its commitment to protecting customer data and signals the expansion of its global footprint. Now, EU organizations can experience the power of a remote-work-friendly solution that enables customers to implement InfoSec programs, manage compliance tasks and projects, collaborate with auditors, automate evidence collection, and achieve continuous compliance while storing their customer data within the EU in adherence with local regulations.