Tufin SecureCloud Enables Companies to Secure Hybrid Cloud Environments Without Compromising Business Speed or Agility

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Tufin® announced the availability of Tufin SecureCloud™, a security policy automation service for enterprises needing to gain visibility and control of the security posture of their cloud-native and hybrid cloud environments. SecureCloud, built from the ground up and optimized for the cloud, is a major new addition to the Tufin Orchestration Suite – establishing Tufin as the first and only vendor to unify security policy management across on-premises, cloud-native, and hybrid clouds.

SecureCloud combines and extends the functionality previously available in Tufin Orca and Tufin Iris, and unifies cloud security policy management for container, microservices and hybrid cloud environments in a single solution – giving organizations greater visibility and control of cloud security, regardless of environment.

Today’s enterprises are rapidly moving workloads to the cloud to bring products to market quicker, be more responsive to customers’ needs, and to take advantage of business opportunities. But, all too often in today’s dynamic cloud development environments, developers have the ability to build and deploy applications, totally bypassing security. As a result, security teams find themselves with complex, fragmented networks, and lack the visibility and control required to ensure security and compliance. Ensuring the security and compliance of cloud-native and hybrid cloud environments, including Kubernetes, SecureCloud provides security policy visibility, automated security policy discovery and generation, and the ability to establish a zero trust security model, without compromising the business agility benefits of moving to the cloud or developer productivity.

According to a research report from Gartner, “Nearly all successful attacks on cloud services are the result of customer misconfiguration, mismanagement and mistakes. Security and risk management leaders should invest in cloud security posture management processes and tools to proactively and reactively identify and remediate these risks.” (Gartner “Innovation Insight for Cloud Security Posture Management,” published 25 January 2019 by Gartner Distinguished VP Analyst Neil MacDonald).

Business goals and digital transformation efforts are best met when DevOps and security teams can function most efficiently and effectively. SecureCloud’s policy automation empowers DevOps and security teams by removing the need to introduce new processes or technologies that traditionally impact business agility and create friction. Tufin SecureCloud automatically generates, provisions and synchronizes security policy changes across hybrid cloud environments.

Tufin SecureCloud is generally available now.