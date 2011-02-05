Tuesday, January 26th at 2:00 pm - Webinar USERCUBE : IGA project - RETEX of the Société des Eaux de Marseille (1h, FR)

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

We all regularly hear that implementing an IGA solution is a journey. By nature, this type of project is very structuring: we invite you to attend the RETEX of the SEM to retrace its project - why and how they implemented our solution of identity management and access in just a few months, and the results obtained.

During this 1 hour webinar, you will discover:

Our ISO 27001 certified SaaS identity and access management solution, adopted by more than 150 customers in France

The SEM project with their original problems, their product selection process and the implementation of the Usercube solution

SEM benefits from the Usercube solution

SPEAKERS :

Charles DUPONT, Founder and Project Director for USERCUBE

Laurent THEVENIEAU, Technical Architect for the Société des Eaux de Marseille

REGISTRATION BELOW ! https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/reg...