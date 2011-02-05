Search
Tuesday, January 26th at 2:00 pm - Webinar USERCUBE : IGA project - RETEX of the Société des Eaux de Marseille (1h, FR)

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

We all regularly hear that implementing an IGA solution is a journey. By nature, this type of project is very structuring: we invite you to attend the RETEX of the SEM to retrace its project - why and how they implemented our solution of identity management and access in just a few months, and the results obtained.

During this 1 hour webinar, you will discover:
- Our ISO 27001 certified SaaS identity and access management solution, adopted by more than 150 customers in France
- The SEM project with their original problems, their product selection process and the implementation of the Usercube solution
- SEM benefits from the Usercube solution

SPEAKERS :

Charles DUPONT, Founder and Project Director for USERCUBE
Laurent THEVENIEAU, Technical Architect for the Société des Eaux de Marseille

- REGISTRATION BELOW ! https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/reg...




