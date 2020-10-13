Tue, Oct 13, 2020 5:00 PM BST : Power security automation in Workspace ONE with Pradeo’s mobile threat intelligence

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Enterprises’ digital workspace is greatly widened by the versatility of collaborators and their usages: BYOD, remote working, nomadism, etc. To face ever-evolving security contexts, protective measures must be adaptive, smart and automated.

VMware launched this year Workspace ONE Intelligence, a service that completes unified endpoint management with security insights and automation. As a member of VMware’s Trust Network, Pradeo powers Workspace ONE Intelligence with mobile threat data.

Pradeo leverages its expertise and multi-level threat detection engine to feed Workspace ONE Intelligence with mobile security events (covering mobile devices’ apps, network and system levels) and knowledge based on user behavior and device context, enabling the automation of data-driven security decisions.

This webinar is presented by Andreea Wilcox, Product Manager for VMware and Giovanni Cicero, Technical Support Lead for Pradeo. During the session, they will present how to drive insights, analytics and powerful automation with Pradeo Security Mobile Threat Defense in Workspace ONE Intelligence.