Trustwave Patch Tuesday, January 2021
The first Patch Tuesday of 2021 is here and the year is starting out lighter than most. Perhaps a blessing for a year that doesn’t seem to want to let up on all the... "drama" that started in 2020. In all Microsoft is patching ten vulnerabilities rated "Critical", 71 rated "Important", and two rated as "Moderate".
The critical list covers both GDI+ and video codec Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerabilities and half of the list cover RCE vulnerabilities in Remote Procedure Call (RPC) calls. The most severe on the Critical list is an RCE vulnerability in Microsoft Defender (CVE-2021-1647) the built-in Microsoft antimalware solution. A purposely crafted executable file could trigger a Remote Code Execution in Defender during scanning. These are a worst-case scenario for security professionals because the protections you are trying to put in place to protect your users bite you and becomes the vulnerability that causes a breach. Adding to the severity of this specific vulnerability is that this vulnerability is being patched as a zero-day with known public exploitation.
On the list of vulnerabilities rated "Important", there are four additional RPC RCE vulnerabilities. These are rated as a lesser severity due to the attack vector required to exploit them, however, the end result is the same: Arbitrary code executed at the whim of an attacker. The wide majority of vulnerabilities rated as "Important" are Privilege Escalation bugs and contains vulnerabilities in SharePoint, Windows Hyper-V, Windows WalletService, among others. 2021 has come in like a rabid weasel, but at least we can take some comfort in the fact that our January Patch Tuesday is relatively light. So let’s get patching and stay safe out there!
Critical
GDI+ Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1665
Remote Code Execution HEVC Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1643
Remote Code Execution Microsoft Defender Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1647
Remote Code Execution Microsoft DTV-DVD Video Decoder Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1668
Remote Code Execution Microsoft Edge (HTML-based) Memory Corruption Vulnerability CVE-2021-1705
Remote Code Execution Remote Procedure Call Runtime Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1658, CVE-2021-1660, CVE-2021-1666, CVE-2021-1667, CVE-2021-1673
Remote Code Execution
Important
.NET Core and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2021-1723
Denial of Service Active Template Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1649
Elevation of Privilege
Bot Framework SDK Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2021-1725
Information Disclosure
Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1651, CVE-2021-1680
Elevation of Privilege
HEVC Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1644
Remote Code Execution Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2021-1691, CVE-2021-1692
Denial of Service Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1713, CVE-2021-1714
Remote Code Execution Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1711
Remote Code Execution Microsoft SharePoint Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1712, CVE-2021-1719
Elevation of Privilege Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1707
Remote Code Execution Microsoft SharePoint Server Tampering Vulnerability CVE-2021-1718
Tampering
Microsoft SharePoint Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2021-1641, CVE-2021-1717
Spoofing
Microsoft splwow64 Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1648
Information Disclosure
Microsoft SQL Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1636
Elevation of Privilege
Microsoft Windows Media Foundation Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1710
Remote Code Execution
Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1715, CVE-2021-1716
Remote Code Execution
NTLM Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2021-1678
Security Feature Bypass
Remote Procedure Call Runtime Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1664, CVE-2021-1671, CVE-2021-1700, CVE-2021-1701
Remote Code Execution
TPM Device Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2021-1656
Information Disclosure
Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2020-26870
Remote Code Execution
Windows (modem.sys) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2021-1699
Information Disclosure
Windows AppX Deployment Extensions Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1642, CVE-2021-1685
Elevation of Privilege
Windows Bluetooth Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2021-1638, CVE-2021-1683, CVE-2021-1684
Security Feature Bypass
Windows CryptoAPI Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2021-1679
Denial of Service
Windows CSC Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1652, CVE-2021-1653, CVE-2021-1654, CVE-2021-1655, CVE-2021-1659, CVE-2021-1688, CVE-2021-1693
Elevation of Privilege
Windows DNS Query Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2021-1637
Information Disclosure
Windows Docker Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2021-1645
Information Disclosure
Windows Event Logging Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1703
Elevation of Privilege
Windows Event Tracing Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1662
Elevation of Privilege
Windows Fax Compose Form Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1657
Remote Code Execution
Windows GDI+ Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2021-1708
Information Disclosure
Windows Graphics Component Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2021-1696
Information Disclosure
Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1704
Elevation of Privilege
Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1661
Elevation of Privilege
Windows InstallService Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1697
Elevation of Privilege
Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1682
Elevation of Privilege
Windows LUAFV Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1706
Elevation of Privilege
Windows Multipoint Management Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1689
Elevation of Privilege
Windows NT Lan Manager Datagram Receiver Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2021-1676
Information Disclosure
Windows Print Spooler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1695
Elevation of Privilege
Windows Projected File System FS Filter Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2021-1663, CVE-2021-1670, CVE-2021-1672
Information Disclosure
Windows Remote Desktop Protocol Core Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2021-1674
Security Feature Bypass
Windows Remote Desktop Services ActiveX Client Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2021-1669
Security Feature Bypass
Windows Remote Procedure Call Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1702
Elevation of Privilege
Windows Runtime C++ Template Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1650
Elevation of Privilege
Windows WalletService Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1681, CVE-2021-1686, CVE-2021-1687, CVE-2021-1690
Elevation of Privilege
Windows Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1709
Elevation of Privilege
Windows WLAN Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1646
Elevation of Privilege
Moderate
Azure Active Directory Pod Identity Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2021-1677
Spoofing
Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1694
Security Feature Bypass
