Trustwave Patch Tuesday, January 2021

The first Patch Tuesday of 2021 is here and the year is starting out lighter than most. Perhaps a blessing for a year that doesn’t seem to want to let up on all the... "drama" that started in 2020. In all Microsoft is patching ten vulnerabilities rated "Critical", 71 rated "Important", and two rated as "Moderate".

The critical list covers both GDI+ and video codec Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerabilities and half of the list cover RCE vulnerabilities in Remote Procedure Call (RPC) calls. The most severe on the Critical list is an RCE vulnerability in Microsoft Defender (CVE-2021-1647) the built-in Microsoft antimalware solution. A purposely crafted executable file could trigger a Remote Code Execution in Defender during scanning. These are a worst-case scenario for security professionals because the protections you are trying to put in place to protect your users bite you and becomes the vulnerability that causes a breach. Adding to the severity of this specific vulnerability is that this vulnerability is being patched as a zero-day with known public exploitation.

On the list of vulnerabilities rated "Important", there are four additional RPC RCE vulnerabilities. These are rated as a lesser severity due to the attack vector required to exploit them, however, the end result is the same: Arbitrary code executed at the whim of an attacker. The wide majority of vulnerabilities rated as "Important" are Privilege Escalation bugs and contains vulnerabilities in SharePoint, Windows Hyper-V, Windows WalletService, among others. 2021 has come in like a rabid weasel, but at least we can take some comfort in the fact that our January Patch Tuesday is relatively light. So let’s get patching and stay safe out there!

Critical

GDI+ Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1665

Remote Code Execution HEVC Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1643

Remote Code Execution Microsoft Defender Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1647

Remote Code Execution Microsoft DTV-DVD Video Decoder Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1668

Remote Code Execution Microsoft Edge (HTML-based) Memory Corruption Vulnerability CVE-2021-1705

Remote Code Execution Remote Procedure Call Runtime Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1658, CVE-2021-1660, CVE-2021-1666, CVE-2021-1667, CVE-2021-1673

Remote Code Execution

Important

.NET Core and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2021-1723

Denial of Service Active Template Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1649

Elevation of Privilege

Bot Framework SDK Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2021-1725

Information Disclosure

Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1651, CVE-2021-1680

Elevation of Privilege

HEVC Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1644

Remote Code Execution Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2021-1691, CVE-2021-1692

Denial of Service Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1713, CVE-2021-1714

Remote Code Execution Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1711

Remote Code Execution Microsoft SharePoint Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1712, CVE-2021-1719

Elevation of Privilege Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1707

Remote Code Execution Microsoft SharePoint Server Tampering Vulnerability CVE-2021-1718

Tampering

Microsoft SharePoint Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2021-1641, CVE-2021-1717

Spoofing

Microsoft splwow64 Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1648

Information Disclosure

Microsoft SQL Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1636

Elevation of Privilege

Microsoft Windows Media Foundation Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1710

Remote Code Execution

Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1715, CVE-2021-1716

Remote Code Execution

NTLM Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2021-1678

Security Feature Bypass

Remote Procedure Call Runtime Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1664, CVE-2021-1671, CVE-2021-1700, CVE-2021-1701

Remote Code Execution

TPM Device Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2021-1656

Information Disclosure

Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2020-26870

Remote Code Execution

Windows (modem.sys) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2021-1699

Information Disclosure

Windows AppX Deployment Extensions Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1642, CVE-2021-1685

Elevation of Privilege

Windows Bluetooth Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2021-1638, CVE-2021-1683, CVE-2021-1684

Security Feature Bypass

Windows CryptoAPI Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2021-1679

Denial of Service

Windows CSC Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1652, CVE-2021-1653, CVE-2021-1654, CVE-2021-1655, CVE-2021-1659, CVE-2021-1688, CVE-2021-1693

Elevation of Privilege

Windows DNS Query Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2021-1637

Information Disclosure

Windows Docker Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2021-1645

Information Disclosure

Windows Event Logging Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1703

Elevation of Privilege

Windows Event Tracing Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1662

Elevation of Privilege

Windows Fax Compose Form Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2021-1657

Remote Code Execution

Windows GDI+ Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2021-1708

Information Disclosure

Windows Graphics Component Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2021-1696

Information Disclosure

Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1704

Elevation of Privilege

Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1661

Elevation of Privilege

Windows InstallService Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1697

Elevation of Privilege

Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1682

Elevation of Privilege

Windows LUAFV Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1706

Elevation of Privilege

Windows Multipoint Management Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1689

Elevation of Privilege

Windows NT Lan Manager Datagram Receiver Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2021-1676

Information Disclosure

Windows Print Spooler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1695

Elevation of Privilege

Windows Projected File System FS Filter Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2021-1663, CVE-2021-1670, CVE-2021-1672

Information Disclosure

Windows Remote Desktop Protocol Core Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2021-1674

Security Feature Bypass

Windows Remote Desktop Services ActiveX Client Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2021-1669

Security Feature Bypass

Windows Remote Procedure Call Runtime Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1702

Elevation of Privilege

Windows Runtime C++ Template Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1650

Elevation of Privilege

Windows WalletService Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1681, CVE-2021-1686, CVE-2021-1687, CVE-2021-1690

Elevation of Privilege

Windows Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1709

Elevation of Privilege

Windows WLAN Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1646

Elevation of Privilege

Moderate

Azure Active Directory Pod Identity Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2021-1677

Spoofing

Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2021-1694

Security Feature Bypass