Trustonic forms a global partnership with Samsung to provide device security for mobile operators

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Trustonic announces a strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. to better serve their mutual partners and customers. This multi-year deal will lead to the integration of Trustonic’s security platform with Samsung’s device-embedded Knox security platform. This creates a single-cloud solution for mobile operators and distributors to manage and protect their Samsung smartphones and tablets throughout the supply chain. Trustonic’s platform also enables innovative financial services to be deployed by mobile operators to drive new revenue growth. Samsung and Trustonic have both agreed to collaborate on commercial and go-to-market activities globally.

Mobile operators are facing mounting pressures on revenue and margins, while increasing investment in 5G rollouts as well as balancing a complex regulatory environment. Mobile devices are increasingly valuable, and there is a growing requirement for subsidies and funding; the devices themselves are also a target for theft and fraudulent activity. Critically, this strategic partnership results in a premium solution which allows mobile operators to improve financial performance by preventing fraud across the device portfolio, while increasing revenues through device financing, protecting device subsidies and growing their subscriber base.

Trustonic’s solution provides a single cloud platform that supports multiple use cases from hardware (TEE*) backed device lock, securing devices in the supply chain to device financing for mobile operators. The platform puts control and management of the solution into the hands of the mobile operator. It is used by some of the world largest mobile operators and manages over 70m devices and counting.

Samsung Knox provides a combination of a proven security foundation built into Samsung devices and mature suite of solutions leveraging this platform. It is built into Samsung devices, securing them from the moment you unpack and turn them on. It provides multi-layered hardware and software security features that are always enabled.