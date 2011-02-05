Trustonic Joins Car Connectivity Consortium to Protect Connected Car Apps

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Mobile security leader Trustonic announces that it has joined the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) to contribute to the development of technical specifications for secure connected car technologies.

The CCC is a cross-industry organization advancing global technologies for smartphone-to-car connectivity solutions. Its current priorities include Digital Key, an exciting new open standard to allow smart devices to act as a vehicle key, and Car Data which will connect consumers to service providers offering tailored services enhanced by vehicle data, such as pay-how-you-drive insurance, road monitoring, and fleet management.

Trustonic will contribute to the further development of the Digital Key specification, offering its significant experience of working with automakers and Tier 1 vendors. In the past year, the company has announced that Volkswagen Group and Hyundai are using the Trustonic Application Protection (TAP) platform to secure their digital key and key-sharing smartphone apps.