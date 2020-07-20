Trusted Connectivity Alliance Welcomes New Chair and Additional Members to Expanded Board

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

The Trusted Connectivity Alliance (TCA) Board of Directors has elected Claus Dietze, (Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security) as Chair. Claus succeeds Remy Cricco (IDEMIA), who steps away following a successful three-year tenure as Chair, culminating in the launch of TCA in February 2020 as an evolution of the organisation formerly known as SIMalliance.

The Board, which is responsible for defining the organisation’s focus and strategic direction, has also increased the number of available Board seats from five to seven. This aligns with the expanded membership of TCA beyond traditional SIM vendors and supports an extended scope of work which addresses both established and emerging SIM technologies and engages new industry participants. As a result, the organisation welcomes two new Board representatives from Arm and NXP Semiconductors.

The full list of TCA Board members for 2020/21 is:

Chair: Claus Dietze – Senior Director Global Standardisation, Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security

Jean-Philippe Betoin – Director, Strategic Marketing IoT Platform, Arm

Benoît Collier – Vice President of Mobile Operator Product Line and MVNO IoT, IDEMIA

Cyril Caillaud – Head of eSIM, Product Management and Marketing, NXP Semiconductors

Michele Scarlatella – Strategy Technology and Systems Architecture, STMicroelectronics

Stephane Quetglas – Director of Marketing for Embedded Products, Thales

Bertrand Moussel – R&D Director, Smartcard & Platforms, Valid

TCA brings together SIM ecosystem participants to work towards enabling a secure connected future. Its current work groups are assessing and advancing the role and contribution of SIM technology in the following areas: eSIM, 5G, mobile subscriber privacy, interoperability, IoT security and integrated technologies.

Looking ahead at the next twelve months, the TCA Board has identified the following activities as key roadmap priorities:

Ensure eSIM interoperability.

Expand eSIM benefits to more IoT use-cases.

Leverage SIM technology for IoT security, including continued collaboration with GSMA on IoT SAFE.

Address fragmentation across integrated SIM technologies.

Evolve and optimise 5G SIM technology to enhance 5G network services and maximise investments, while promoting and protecting mobile subscriber privacy.