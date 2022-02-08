Trust is the biggest factor for almost three quarters of IT security decision makers when choosing what to read

February 2022 by Censuswide for Origin Comms

Origin Comms announced findings from annual research of 200 UK-based IT security decision makers into ‘The Changing Face of Information Security Media Consumption in 2021’. Now in its fourth consecutive year, the research highlights the dramatic changes to media consumption trends, showing that trust is a driving factor in media consumption, whether that be trust in the source, publication, or the journalist/writer.

Almost three quarters (74%) stated that the trustworthiness of a source was the most important factor when choosing an article to read. In terms of the top three sources surveyed IT decision makers trust the most, IT security specific websites ranked highest (42%), followed by IT/technology websites (38%) and IT security specific magazines (physical and online) (27%). Respondents are also more likely to trust video websites (e.g. YouTube) (24%), vendor websites (22%), general magazines (physical and online) (20%) and newspapers (19%), over the opinions of their peers (18%).

The ongoing potential of a trusted source is also clear with almost half (47%) stating that they would consider clicking onto another link suggested by the original source after viewing/accessing a trusted source, while over 2 in 5 (44%) would consider buying a product recommended on that source. Additionally, respondents flagged that an article would need to be two months old, on average, for them to stop trusting it. This demonstrates the importance of having a continuous presence in the press.

Paula Averley, Founder and Director, Origin Comms commented – “Trust has long been considered an important factor that influences people’s relationship with news and media consumption. However, with the increase in the volume of information available, together with the emergence of fake news and disinformation during Covid, it’s hardly surprising that trust is floundering. That said, it seems IT decision makers still have faith in reliable sources specific to their industry, so for our clients looking to reach this audience, IT security magazines, websites and technology websites remain a prime target for their content.”

Interestingly, the numbers following specific bloggers has massively increased since 2020 and highlights the significance and trustworthiness of these industry influencers. Looking at technology and IT security blogs or bloggers, the most followed is Naked Security (47%), followed by Troy Hunt (41%), Threatpost (33%) and Graham Cluley (28%). Less read technology and IT security blogs or bloggers are Krebs on Security (21%) and Bruce Schneier (10%). With that said, just 2% of IT security decision makers surveyed say they don’t follow any specific technology/IT security blogs/blogger(s) - 30 % fewer than 2020.

The value of blog content should be high on the agenda for IT security companies, along with video content as the survey highlighted that almost a quarter of IT security decision makers say video subscriptions are worth paying for. That said, traditional media is still a top tier target and those familiar trades and mainstream titles such as Infosecurity Magazine (40%) and the FT (28%) are firm favourites amongst IT security decision makers, making them critical for directing content, be it thought leadership articles or general news.

When questioned on which more specifically on the types of websites most read/used for IT security, the BBC (27%) and Tech Crunch (24%) dropped from poll position in 2020, with the Financial Times (35%) coming out on top. This is followed by Infosecurity Magazine (30%), The Times and The Independent (both 28%) and The Register (28%). These are followed by The Telegraph (19%), ZDNet (19%), IT Pro (18%), and The Guardian (15%).

Media consumption of IT security is increasing, and the numbers are primed to rise further in five years’ time. In regard to more recent changes, over 2 in 5 (43%) IT security decision makers surveyed say they have been reading more IT security news generally in 2021, while around a third (32%) say they read more online, over a fifth (23%) say they read more in print and 1 in 7 (14%) say they are listening to more podcasts.

“The changes we’ve seen throughout 2021 have been far-reaching, and there has been a real shift in attitudes towards media consumption and future behavioural changes. As we establish a new normal, it’s clear from the IT security decision makers surveyed that many new habits are being formed. Having a trusted cybersecurity PR agency on board will enable security companies to navigate the changing media landscape and respond reactively and proactively to the changing face of information security media consumption”, Averley said.

About the survey

The research was conducted by Censuswide, an independent specialist in market research for the technology sector. Censuswide interviewed 200 IT security decision makers in the UK in organisations with 1,000+ employees, during November 2021. Respondents to this research came from a variety of sectors.