TruNarrative and SEON build partnership to bring enhanced verification data into the TruNarrative platform

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

SEON announces it has partnered with TruNarrative, allowing TruNarrative users to leverage SEON’s extensive data to make informed onboarding decisions. It will also provide customers a solution for making safe commerce simple, combining SEON’s data with TruNarrative’s decisioning technology.

TruNarrative orchestrates financial crime detection, customer onboarding, transactional monitoring and compliance processes from a single easy-to-configure, no-code platform. The integration provides TruNarrative customers access to SEON’s email, phone, device intelligence and IP data, enabling them to establish the digital footprint of end users, building a customer risk score to make automated and manual decisions. The TruNarrative platform is trusted by businesses across banking, financial services, e-commerce and gaming operators. SEON’s data is in use for customer verification and fraud prevention across banking, automotive, aviation, gaming and financial services

SEON will join the TruNarrative AppStore, allowing firms to build SEON’s global data and authentication technology into their onboarding and monitoring strategies; delivering robust fraud detection, increasing customer acquisition, facilitating efficient investigations and lowering operational costs.

The partnership means firms can use SEON data alongside TruNarrative’s 40+ app store data partners via a single API. TruNarrative Customers can build customer journeys and processes for; identity verification, fraud, eKYC, eKYB, AML, account and transaction monitoring. Using the TruNarrative interface businesses can adapt rules and strategy with minimal IT resources, keeping total cost of ownership low, and making adoption and integration easy.