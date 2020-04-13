TrickBot Emerges with a Few New Tricks - Analysis from Zscaler ThreatLabZ

April 2020 by Zscaler

First observed in 2016, TrickBot is a successor of the banking trojan Dyre and has become one of the most prevalent and dangerous malware strains in today’s threat landscape. TrickBot is continually evolving as its developers add new features and tricks. It is modular, with a main bot binary that loads other plugins capable of specific tasks, with new modules being introduced and old ones being improved at regular intervals.