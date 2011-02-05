Trezor Suite steps up to serve Trezor users

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Trezor, the hardware wallet, was given a new desktop application in July 2021. It is now completely replacing the old Trezor Wallet interface, which will no longer be supported from the 31st of January. The new app is called Trezor Suite and it is a major improvement that helps secure users of cryptocurrencies against phishing attacks, one of the most burning problems of crypto security nowadays. SatoshiLabs recommends that all Trezor users download the Trezor Suite desktop app and start using the best tool for their long-term security.

Trezor Suite brings significant improvements

As Bitcoin evolves and the number of users grows, different use cases are emerging. That’s why security is not just about having the right hardware but also making sure the software used for managing your crypto portfolio takes advantage of all the new capabilities of Bitcoin and doesn’t expose you to online threats.

The new desktop application provides a safe and more private environment for managing cryptocurrencies that makes crypto more intuitive and easy to use - especially for those just starting out. Buying crypto from a reputable source directly from your Trezor has never been easier.

Trezor Suite is packed with security and privacy features

Taking the wallet interface out of the browser environment eliminates the risk of phishing sites tricking users into revealing their seed or other critical information. A desktop app provides more robust protection with more powerful capabilities and reduces the number of mistakes or exploits that could result in someone losing their keys or coins.

Some of the cool features:

One of the first to support Taproot The Bitcoin Taproot upgrade which was activated in November is already supported by Trezor Suite. This introduces some major changes to Bitcoin that build upon the SegWit upgrade of 2017, which enabled support for the Lightning network. Taproot is expected to have long-term effects on Bitcoin utility and adoption, and will see further advances in the coming years.

Decentralized exchange (DEX)

Buying, exchanging, and selling cryptocurrencies directly from your Trezor hardware wallet is made easy and secure by Invity, a SatoshiLabs company that lets you compare rates across verified exchanges to find the most competitive offers. Now, there is a new way to exchange crypto without KYC, thanks to Invity’s integration of 1inch, a decentralized exchange built on the Ethereum network. When using the Trade section under your Ethereum account in Trezor Suite, users can now browse offers from the 1inch decentralized exchange alongside conventional exchanges.

Tor switch

Tor, a free and open-source network that reroutes internet traffic through many different servers, is available in Trezor Suite to prevent your ISP and others from tracking your internet activity. While Tor is quite technical, it has been made as simple as possible - at the click of a button - so all Trezor users can mask their connections.

Discreet mode

When using a Trezor around other people, physical privacy becomes an issue. Showing off account balances — accidentally or otherwise — can lead to risk of extortion or harm. That’s why there is a switch in Trezor that blurs out all sensitive data, so users can safely peek at their balances on mouse-over.

Easy onboarding Trezor Suite provides a quick and easy onboarding that will make sure your wallet is properly set up and secured, even if you’ve never used a Bitcoin wallet before. Designed as an all-in-one interface, you can safely and easily manage cryptocurrencies and improve your privacy without needing to install additional apps or learn complex networking.