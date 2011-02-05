Trend Micro Named a Global Cybersecurity Channel “Champion” by Canalys

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Trend Micro Incorporated announced it has been placed in the Champions quadrant of the Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix, in recognition of major investments and improvements in the channel over the past year.

Canalys recognized Trend Micro’s significant investments in its channel program over the last year, particularly highlighting its partner portal improvements that include significant investments in deal registration, sales kits, promotions and training. The enhancement of the company’s Managed Service Provider (MSP) program with a central licensing management platform; and the offering of SOCaaS to automate cross-customer and cross-product threat analysis received particular praise from Canalys. The closer alignment AWS’s CPPO program was also highlighted as major step.

The latest Canalys matrix sees Trend Micro move up from a “growers” to “champions” position in 2020, with its highest-rated benchmark metrics in product availability and supply (79.3%) and ease of doing business (75.4%). Usefulness of portal and tools (72.6%) provided by Trend Micro was also ranked highly by partners.

For 2020, Trend Micro will refresh its partner program with an adjusted discount structure to drive deeper engagement with enterprise partners, and plans to launch new Customer Success Services to provide business insight and assessment for partners to deliver to customers and prospects.

Over the coming months, Trend Micro is also committed to recruiting and growing hundreds of MSPs by providing support services and increased profitability, and generating more leads with partners via solution campaigns, promotions, incentives, and its demand generation self-services platform.