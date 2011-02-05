Toshiba Strengthens Its Surveillance Hard Drive Series

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH addresses the specialist storage needs for small and medium scale surveillance applications with the launch of two new S300 hard disk drives (HDD). The additional models, available in 4TB[1] and 6TB, leverage shingled magnetic recording (SMR) technology to offer higher density storage solutions. As a result, they are optimised for small/medium scale deployments – allowing higher capacities at a lower cost and power consumption. This means that users can implement surveillance systems that are able to simultaneously meet both their technical and budgetary requirements.

The improvements in this series target the increasing demand of flexible scalability for security camera systems, such as network video recorders (NVR) and digital video recorders (DVR). The number of high-definition (HD) camera streams has been doubled from 32 to 64. Additionally, the buffer size has been increased to 256MB, thereby enabling smoother data transfer from high-resolution cameras.

The two additional S300 models are available now.