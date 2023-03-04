Today’s White House Release of National Cybersecurity Strategy

March 2023 by Jen Sovada, a retired USAF Colonel/intelligence officer and president of SandboxAQ

In light of the comprehensive National Cybersecurity Strategy (NCS) released by the White House today, the commentary from Jen Sovada, a retired USAF Colonel/intelligence officer and president of SandboxAQ’s Global Public Sector team. Jen can discuss the overall implications of the strategy and provide deep insights into the role of quantum computing – including how it can be used by adversaries and what the Government and companies like SandboxAQ are doing to protect our privacy, sensitive data, critical infrastructure and national security.

In brief, the NCS states that America must prioritize and accelerate the replacement of hardware, software, and services that can be compromised by quantum computers. This builds upon NSM 10, which states the Federal Government will prioritize the transition to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and become more crypto-agile, and recommends the private sector similarly upgrade its networks and systems for our post-quantum future.

SandboxAQ is one of the leading developers of PQC solutions for the Global100 and the public sector. This past year, the company signed 15+ major contracts with global banks, telecom providers, healthcare/pharmaceutical companies, and several US Government agencies including the USAF to identify all instances of vulnerable cryptography and replace them with new PQC algorithms currently being standardized by NIST.

Beyond that, SandboxAQ members contributed to some of the PQC algorithm candidates selected by NIST for standardization, and NIST also invited SandboxAQ to join its National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence’s Migration to Post-Quantum Cryptography Project, which develops model hardware/software solutions and migration strategies to help governments and enterprises implement these new encryption standards.