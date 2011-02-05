Titus obtains the distinction of Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

“The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate.”