Titus obtains the distinction of Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

“The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate.”

Considering Titus? Prospective customers are increasingly relying on customer review sites to conduct research prior to choosing a vendor. We hope you will take a moment to visit Gartner Peer Insights and leverage the unbiased, valuable insight into our product and solution capabilities, how our company operates, and whether we would be a good fit as a potential business partner.




