Tim Bandos Joins Comodo as Executive VP of SOC Services

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Comodo Security Solutions is pleased to announce that Tim Bandos has joined the organization as Executive Vice President of SOC Services, bringing years of industry expertise that will strengthen Comodo’s threat detection and incident response services.

Prior to joining Comodo, Bandos was CISO and VP of Managed Security Services at Digital Guardian, where he successfully developed and led their managed detection and response initiatives. Previously he led the incident response and threat intelligence team at Dupont, setting the strategic direction for their threat analysis capabilities.

Throughout his career, Bandos has expertly guided CISOs at major corporations on risk mitigation and cybersecurity best practices, and has educated security professionals through speaking sessions at prestigious security conferences around the world, including RSA and Black Hat.