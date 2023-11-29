Tigera Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

November 2023 by Marc Jacob

Tigera announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status. This designation recognizes the security capabilities of Tigera’s Calico Cloud platform in helping customers secure their AWS workloads and achieve their cloud security goals.

Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Tigera as an AWS Partner that provides specialized software designed to help companies of all sizes–from startups and mid-sized businesses to large global enterprises–adopt, develop and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Tigera helps customers improve their application’s security posture by securing containerized workloads. This includes reducing the attack surface, detecting container-based and network-based threats for known and zero-day attacks, and building security policies to mitigate security risk. AWS customers can now engage with Tigera confidently to address their security concerns across the entire application lifecycle from build and deploy to runtime.

AWS evaluated Calico Cloud’s security capabilities starting from vulnerability management, container and network-based threat detection, observability and security policy lifecycle and found it surpassed the competency requirements.