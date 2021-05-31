ThycoticCentrify signs UK distribution agreement with Ingram Micro

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

ThycoticCentrify announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with global technology distributor Ingram Micro. This will enable ThycoticCentrify to extend its capability in delivering solutions to enterprise customers in the UK as it continues its impressive growth in EMEA.

ThycoticCentrify is a leading provider of privileged management solutions to protect critical systems and data within organisations. Its solutions limit privileged account risk, enforce least privilege policies, control access to applications, and increase compliance with a focus on productivity, flexibility, and control. The company is dedicated and committed to the channel across EMEA and APAC and works closely with distributors and partners in the UK.

In this distribution relationship, Ingram Micro will leverage its position as a market leader in value distribution with a vast global infrastructure and go-to-market (GTM) expertise, to deliver a channel GTM strategy for ThycoticCentrify.

Thycotic and Centrify were both recently named Leaders in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management. Thycotic was named in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the eighth consecutive year.