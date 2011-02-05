ThycoticCentrify announced new and expanded capabilities for Secret Server

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

ThycoticCentrify announced new and expanded capabilities for Secret Server. With the addition of new security controls, automation, and design updates, Secret Server builds on its industry-leading secrets management capabilities and ease-of-use to offer greater protection and higher productivity.

According to the Verizon 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report, credentials are the primary means by which threat actors hack into an organization, with 61% of breaches attributed to compromised credentials. To reduce this threat, all organizations independent of size, location, or industry need robust, easy-to-use solutions in place to protect the accounts and credentials that allow access to these privileges.

Stronger security controls reduce risk

The latest Secret Server release allows organizations to rotate Secret Server’s master encryption key on demand. Rotating individual secrets housed within the digital vault provides an additional layer of protection to block external actors from gaining access to it.

Secret Server also streamlines the connection process for organizations that use jump boxes to protect access to critical resources. Rather than taking time to inject unique credentials at every connection point, users can now use a single key to navigate an entire route from launch, to jump box, to destination within a single session. Users can launch the end-to-end route via Secret Server or the interface of the Connection Manager session management tool.

Checkout enhancements remove bottlenecks

To enhance auditing and compliance, Secret Server ensures that only one privileged user at a time can use a secret. When secrets aren’t checked back into Secret Server after use, critical maintenance operations can’t be performed and productivity slows. The latest release automatically checks in secrets for API connections after expiration.

Additionally, users now have more visibility into remaining time on a secret checkout and can extend the checkout if required.

The latest release also includes enhancements to the Secret Server interface, logging, and reporting to increase usability and accessibility through improved keyboard navigation and screen reader hints.