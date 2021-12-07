ThycoticCentrify Wins 2021 Computing Security Excellence Award for Identity and Access Management

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

A statement from the award organizers stated that the company’s Secret Server solution is an “interesting take on the concept of privileged management.” Secret Server enables organizations to ensure that all accounts with privileged access capabilities are vaulted and protected against misuse. The solution empowers IT teams to discover any overlooked accounts on their system and bring all of them up to the same standard of security.

As cyber threats continue to increase, effective and agile PAM has become mission-critical for organizations of every size. Secret Server is a fully-featured Privileged Access Management solution available both on-premises and in the cloud. Secret Server makes it easy to detect, control, change and audit privileged accounts, giving security and IT ops teams the agility to secure and manage all types of privileges, protecting administrator, service, application, and root accounts from cyberattacks.