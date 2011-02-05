ThycoticCentrify: Centrify and Thycotic Named Leaders Again in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

ThycoticCentrify announced that both Centrify and Thycotic have been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management. The report evaluated 10 vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.1

Centrify and Thycotic were evaluated separately after their announced acquisition and planned merger by TPG in March 2021. Each company’s evaluation by Gartner in the report reflects their respective positions before the M&A announcement.

Digital transformation and accelerated cloud migrations are evolving IT trends that create complexity. As a result, many organizations are facing more challenging security scenarios as the IT estate expands via the cloud, containers, microservices, DevOps environments and more. This is driving demand for cloud-first privileged access management solutions to secure the modern threatscape and protect human and non-human identities. According to the latest Gartner worldwide security and risk management spending forecast, spending on privileged access management is expected to grow 17% to reach $2 billion in 2021.2

Centrify was previously named a Leader in 2018 and 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management reports. Thycotic was also named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, Felix Gaehtgens, Abhyuday Data, Michael Kelley, Swati Rakheja, 19 July 2021. 2 Gartner, Forecast: Information Security and Risk Management, Worldwide, 2019-2025, 1Q21 Update, Krishnendu Bal, Mark Driver, Christian Canales, Ruggero Contu, Lawrence Pingree, Elizabeth Kim, John A. Wheeler, Swati Rakheja, Rustam Malik, Nat Smith, Mark Wah, 30 March 2021.