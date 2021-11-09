Thycotic comment on Pentagon Zero Trust cyber office coming in December

November 2021 by Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at ThycoticCentrify

Following the news that next month, the Pentagon will launch a new office dedicated to accelerating the adoption of a new zero trust cybersecurity model - Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at ThycoticCentrify offers the following comment:

_"This is the right step by the DoD - but one thing that must not be overlooked is that the concept of Zero Trust is not a typical security solution, but a mindset. There is no standard list of boxes that can be ticked off, it is instead a journey that is unique for every organisation based on its distinct infrastructure and business objectives. Zero Trust is an approach to operate and adapt security measures that continuously verify authorisation._

_Zero Trust is all about reducing risk without increasing friction for users while simultaneously it should be creating as much friction as possible for threat actors. The more difficult it is for them to gain access, the more noise they are likely to make, and the easier it will be to identify and stop them before they cause damage."