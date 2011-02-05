Thycotic comment: Solarwinds blames intern for weak passwords

March 2021 by Joseph Carson, chief Security Scientist at Thycotic

“The latest developments in relation to SolarWinds intern’s poor password choice highlight’s how bad password hygiene is getting and how important it is for organizations to prioritize password management. Password hygiene should be part of employee training and cyber awareness training, once a person knows how to connect to the internet they should be educated on how to use a password manager. Organizations must help employees move passwords into the background so they do not have to choose or remember passwords, using a privileged access security solutions helps organizations reduces the risk of weak passwords which is a common cause of many security incidents and data breaches.

Do not ever reuse old or similar variations of passwords. If you continue to reuse old passwords it is like leaving your front door open and inviting cybercriminals into your home, stop doing it now otherwise expect you will become a victim of cybercrime. Many passwords managers are free, start using them, use unique long passwords such as passphrases and use a password manager to keep all your passwords unique but easy to use. For business it is also important to move beyond password managers and start a journey to protecting privileged access with a privileged access management solution.”