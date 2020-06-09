Search
Thycotic comment: Babylon Health app data breach

June 2020 by Thycotic

Following the news around the Babylon Health app data breach, Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at Thycotic offers the following comment:

“While the risk was limited, it is a scary thought that sensitive patient data via video consultations could be accidently disclosed. This is a reminder of how important the principle of least privilege is along with strong access controls that reduce accidental data disclosures.

This has become an all too common occurrence, as highlighted in the recent 2020 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report which revealed that human error and misconfigurations are on the rise and contributing to many data breaches.”




