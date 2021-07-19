Search
Thycotic Comment: 600 Touchscreen Ticket Machines Disrupted by Ransomware Attack

July 2021 by Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist at ThycoticCentrify

Following the news that over 600 touchscreen ticket machines have been disrupted by a ransomware attack just two months after they were installed at stations across the north of England – Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at ThycoticCentrify offers the following comment:

“This latest ransomware incident demonstrates that you might have deployed the latest software and hardware, but falling short on security best practices still leaves organizations exposed to becoming ransomware victims.

While using the latest software is a good start, but using it alone is not enough. You must also ensure that the systems are hardened, secured and patched along with strong privileged access security to make it difficult for ransomware attackers.”




