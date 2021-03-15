Thycotic Account Lifecycle Manager Adds Integration With AWS, Azure, and Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS)

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Thycotic announced enhancements to Thycotic Account Lifecycle Manager, its industry-leading solution for service account governance. The latest version of Account Lifecycle Manager (ALM) makes it easier for IT teams to govern service accounts via the same tools and workflow they already use, without having to switch systems or context.

Privileged service accounts which connect applications, databases, root accounts and other IT systems share sensitive information and perform business-critical processes, often automatically. Yet, most service accounts have no accountable owners and can easily be forgotten and unmanaged. Even when security teams discover them, they rarely know their purpose and are afraid to decommission them. Thycotic Account Lifecycle Manager makes it possible for enterprises to manage a large, diverse set of service accounts with end-to-end governance, from discovery and provisioning through decommissioning. No other PAM solution provides full control over the lifecycle of service accounts.

New and expanded integrations include:

• Enhancements to ALM’s integration with Active Directory Federal Services (ADFS) improves security for role permissions and provides users with single sign-on access to systems and applications across organizational boundaries.

• Customers that use AWS Secrets Manager and Azure Key Vault to house cloud credentials can now use ALM to automate management of these secrets throughout the privileged account lifecycle.

• ALM logs and event data map directly to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions for streamlined event management.

• Updated webhooks allow for more efficient processing and direct access to on-prem resources.