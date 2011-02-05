Thursday 23th April at 5pm (UTC+2) Webseminaire Scalway

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

Upon leaving this webinar, you will be able to distinguish the different types of workloads, but you will also be capable of testing your infrastructure allowing you to better manage its peak loads. We will see just how the Bare Metal cloud offer enables you to manage those loads.

This will all be explained against the backdrop of our various products and their individual benefits : Bare Metal, dedicated servers and the Cloud Computing services of the Scaleway Elements ecosystem. Scaleway experts will guide you through this panoramic presentation and of course, they will be there to answer any of your questions.