Thursday 16th April at 6pm (UTC+2) "EXPERIENCE REPORT - The Odyssey of an HTTP request in Scaleway" by Jérôme Quéré, Engineering Manager for API Gateway & DevTools at Scaleway Intermediate Level

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

The aim of the API Gateway team at Scaleway is to route all API requests from one entry point towards all Scaleway APIs, regardless of their region. With the growth of existing regions, and the deployment of new ones, routing towards the correct service is getting more complex, in particular as these can be global, regional or zoned. Upon leaving this webinar, you will understand how Scaleway uses Envoy and gRPC to face these challenges in an automated, secure and reliable way.

