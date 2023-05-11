ThriveDX Launches a New Certificate Program for Security Awareness Administrators

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

ThriveDX announced the launch of its new certificate program exclusively designed for security awareness administrators and managers to equip them with the skills and knowledge they need to implement and manage comprehensive cyber training programs inside their organizations.

The ThriveDX Awareness Administration Certificate Program is aligned to National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidelines and covers critical elements of employee cybersecurity education, testing and engagement based on the National Institute for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) framework. Participants will cover a range of topics essential to building an enterprise awareness program including aligning security awareness training with an organization’s specific needs, customizing employee training material, defining security metrics, and reporting success indicators. To ensure that this important training is available as widely as possible, ThriveDX is offering the program free of charge to qualified candidates through May 31, 2023.

The ThriveDX Awareness Administration Certificate Program consists of interactive online training, constructed to give participants a mix of both practical knowledge and hands-on experience in developing their own security awareness program. Each unit is covered in a short 5 - 15 minute training, followed with practice content and quizzes. The program also includes a model of ThriveDX’s Security Awareness Training platform that each participant can customize to create their own content and establish a timeline to implement training inside their organization.