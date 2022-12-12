Three new integrations available on the Hackuity platform

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Hackuity, a startup specialized in the prevention of cyberattacks, is reinforcing its platform with the announcement of three new supported connectors, allowing the platform to connect with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, SonarCloud.io, and Rapid7 InsightVM.

With this announcement, Hackuity demonstrates its ability to position itself as one of the most connected and open vulnerability management platforms on the market. Today, Hackuity offers more than 50 connectors with compatible applications.

Spotlight on the latest integrations:

• Microsoft Defender for Endpoint EDR: This integration enables the automatic aggregation of assets and vulnerabilities identified by the solution.

• SonarCloud.io: This integration enables the automatic aggregation of code repositories and the associated SAST vulnerabilities in the Hackuity cockpit. The SAST vulnerabilities are identified on the “file_path:line” combination in the list of results.

• Rapid7 Insight VM: This integration enables easy aggregation of vulnerabilities and assets from InsightVM instances in the Hackuity platform.