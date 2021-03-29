Three Black Box Professionals Named BICSI Certified Trainers in ICT Codes, Standards and Best Industry Practices

March 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Black Box announced that three of its senior information and communications technology (ICT) professionals — Philip Klingensmith, Chad Scholtisek and Micah Stauffer — have been named Certified Trainers by the Building Industry Consulting Service International (BICSI). Klingensmith, Scholtisek and Stauffer join only 167 other BICSI Certified Trainers in the world, a key milestone for Black Box as the company inaugurates three new authorised training facilities (ATFs) for its technical teams in support of its ICT centre of expertise.

The exclusive BICSI certification qualifies Klingensmith, Scholtisek, and Stauffer to train professionals of all levels in ICT codes, standards and best industry practices, delivering the same world-class installation curriculum that BICSI offers in its own classrooms. Each trainer will be deployed to a separate Black Box ATF and offer three courses to Black Box team members: Installer 1, including basic skills for an entry-level installer; Installer 2, with separate tracks for copper and fibre installation; and Technician, with advanced-level emphasis on planning and implementation, troubleshooting, site surveys, bonding and grounding, and firestopping. Existing BICSI credential holders within Black Box are eligible to receive continuing education credits and maintain their status with BICSI when they attend any of these courses.

With more than 26,000 members and credential-holders representing nearly 100 countries, BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the ICT profession. In addition to the Certified Trainer designation, Klingensmith, Scholtisek and Stauffer all hold BICSI’s Registered Communications Distribution Designer certification and are certified BICSI Technicians. Klingensmith is also certified as an instructor for BICSI’s Outside Plant and Registered Telecommunications Project Manager courses.

Black Box is nearing completion on its first new ATF, a state-of-the-art, 1,000-square-foot training centre in Luleå, Sweden, built to BICSI standards. The other two ATFs will be based in North America and are expected to open in 2021. Post-pandemic, all will offer a combination of on-site and remote learning.