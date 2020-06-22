Threatscape Recognised by Microsoft as Gold Security Partner
June 2020 by Marc Jacob
Threatscape, the specialist cyber-security service provider with offices in London and Dublin, announced today that it has been awarded the coveted Gold Security Partner designation by Microsoft. This recognises Microsoft partners who have demonstrated the skills and expertise to design, deploy and manage security solutions to protect enterprise-scale clients against sophisticated cyber threats.
The award acknowledges Threatscape’s continued investment in its Microsoft Security Practice, which has completed projects around the world using its team of consultants who have all been accredited to the highest level by Microsoft including M365 (MS 500) and Azure (AZ 500) security certifications.
