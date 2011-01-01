ThreatQuotient and Cyjax Join Forces

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

ThreatQuotient announced a partnership with Cyjax, a preeminent supplier of threat intelligence for enterprises globally. The partnership will see Cyjax’s high quality, high fidelity intelligence available on the ThreatQ platform, providing customers hindered by limited incident response resources with operational threat Intelligence. The integration will enable organisations to receive fully contextualised incident reports which cover the entire cyber threat landscape including malware, threat actor campaigns, breaches, vulnerabilities, and threat information discovered on the deep and darknet.

ThreatQuotient’s solutions make security operations more efficient and effective. The ThreatQ platform integrates disparate security technologies into a single infrastructure, automating actions and workflows so that tools and people can work in unison. Empowered with continuous prioritisation based on their organisation’s unique risk profile, security teams can focus resources on the most relevant threats, and collaboratively investigate and respond with the aim of taking the right actions faster.

The Integration supports a variety of use cases such as:

• Prioritising infrastructure mitigation activity based on emerging or active cyberattacks

• Tracking cyber events with geopolitical context to ensure a complete risk analysis can be presented for decision-makers

• Monitoring social media for events that may impact brand reputation, key customer relationships or supply chain partners

• Informing senior leadership of dynamic changes in the threat landscape as it pertains to physical and cyber infrastructure

Formed in the UK in 2012, Cyjax has established itself as a leading provider of cyber threat intelligence capabilities across all industry vertical markets. Its award-winning intelligence and proprietary technology cuts through the noise, providing a clear picture of the cyber threat landscape and the risks to clients’ organisations.