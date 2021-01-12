ThreatQuotient Named McAfee’s Global Security Innovation Alliance Partner of The Year for Second Consecutive Year

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

ThreatQuotient™ announced the company was named McAfee’s 2020 Global Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) Partner of the Year for the second year in a row. ThreatQuotient was selected by the SIA partner team for demonstrated technical innovation, market leadership, and strategic value that complements the McAfee solution portfolio .

Security operations teams use the ThreatQ platform to prioritize threat intelligence, quickly deploy threat data to existing sensor grids, and focus workflows to reduce time to detection (TTD) and time to response (TTR). ThreatQ supports multiple use cases including incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage, vulnerability management and serving as a threat intelligence platform. ThreatQuotient’s partnership with McAfee includes integrations for these use cases, as well as future use cases by adapting to changing business needs.

The McAfee SIA program enables organizations to embrace flexibility through certified, integrated solutions from industry-leading providers to ensure they have the tools and resources needed to stay protected and ensure business keeps operating. By acting as a central repository of global threat intelligence, ThreatQ™ is able to correlate and enhance that intelligence against events gathered from a variety of McAfee sources. These integrations expand the capability to distribute actionable intelligence to multiple security teams in an automated and near-real-time distribution architecture, increasing the effectiveness of security operations and accelerating detection and response.

Integrations between ThreatQ and McAfee include, but are not limited to:

● MVISION Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

● Advanced Threat Defense (ATD)

● Enterprise Security Manager (ESM)

● Threat Intelligence Exchange (TIE)

● Active Response (MAR)

● Network Security Manager (NSM)

● Managed Detection and Response (MDR)