ThreatQuotient Integrates with Infoblox for Enhanced DNS and IP Address Visibility

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

ThreatQuotient™ announced an integration with Infoblox. The combination of Infoblox contextual data and the ThreatQ™ threat intelligence platform enables organisations to categorise, manage and respond to threats faster and more effectively.

Infoblox DNS can put more than 45 million threat indicators to work in real-time within BloxOne™ Threat Defense, which provides advanced DNS security as SaaS-based services from the cloud or as a hybrid on-premises/SaaS solution. Infoblox security solutions provide ubiquitous visibility, protect against advanced threats and help speed up incident response, keeping the workforce secure wherever they may be. By activating cyber intelligence in Infoblox DNS and importing Infoblox Threat Intelligence Data Exchange (TIDE) into ThreatQ, organisations are equipped to accelerate their responses to emerging threat vectors.

With ThreatQuotient, organisations can automate the majority of manual tasks and get more out of existing security resources, both people and infrastructure. Integrating Infoblox IP and DNS contexts with ThreatQ supports a variety of use cases, such as:

• Allow joint customers to assess, categorise and manage security incidents

• Eliminate unnecessary, duplicate and irrelevant indicators before they enter a network

• Enforce security by blocking DNS requests to malicious resources (IP Addresses and Domains)