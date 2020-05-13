ThreatQuotient Expands Professional Services Offering

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

ThreatQuotient™ announced enhancements to their professional services offering, including new Assessment and Consulting Services. First launched in 2017, ThreatQuotient’s global Professional Services team has continuously evolved to meet and exceed the changing needs of organisations at all levels of security operations and threat intelligence maturity. By providing the core capabilities to assess, design and build a threat-centric security operations function, ThreatQuotient is enabling organisations to transition from traditional signature-based monitoring, detection and response to an external, threat-focused program.

In addition to the current services of implementation, training and development, ThreatQuotient now offers consulting services that range from an initial assessment of current threat intelligence capabilities, to more in-depth and long-term process development. The ultimate goal is to mature a program to the point that a team can confidently address specific use cases like spear phishing, threat hunting and vulnerability management. ThreatQuotient’s services can educate new cyber intelligence teams, refocus teams onto specific classes of threats, and operationalise an intelligence practice.

ThreatQuotient’s Professional Services also guide the development of a strategic plan, which embeds threat intelligence within all functions of security operations, by taking into account stakeholder analyses, risk identification and a one to three year growth plan. In addition, ThreatQuotient enables security executives to leverage the application of global threat intelligence to communicate effectively with their business leadership.

ThreatQuotient will help organisations seamlessly deploy the ThreatQ platform into their ecosystem, however, companies do not have to be users of the platform to take advantage of ThreatQuotient’s services to mature their operations and learn how to implement threat intelligence. ThreatQuotient’s experts can provide additional support to create automated workflows, develop and/or map attributes against data sets or feeds, auto-enrich indicator sets, or provide specific deployment actions against intelligence. For example, since first integrating with MITRE ATT&CK in early 2018, ThreatQuotient has helped customers adopt and integrate the framework into their workflows to achieve a holistic view of their organisation’s specific attack vectors and what needs to be done to effectively mitigate those attacks and defend against adversaries.