ThreatQuotient Elevates Executives from Within, Strengthens International Presence

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

ThreatQuotient™ announced the advancements of two key team members: Cyrille Badeau was promoted to Vice President of International Sales, and Yann Le Borgne was promoted to Vice President of International Threat Intelligence Engineering. Additionally, in early 2022 the company was named the winner of multiple industry award programs, showcasing ThreatQuotient’s leadership in security operations and the impact of the company’s platform across multiple use cases.

ThreatQuotient works with organisations around the world, and the company’s executive leadership team is dedicated to serving local regions with a boots-on-the-ground approach. Badeau is responsible for steering ThreatQuotient’s go to market strategy throughout Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, leading all aspects of international sales and business development with a focus on building long term customer and partner relationships and loyalty. Le Borgne works closely with regional teams to drive international pre-sales efforts. In this role, he is responsible for engaging with customers and providing technical oversight to ensure that prospects, customers and current partners achieve success with the ThreatQ platform.