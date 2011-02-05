ThreatQuotient Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance for ThreatQ Platform

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

ThreatQuotient™ announced that it has successfully completed a Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance audit for its ThreatQ Platform. This certification validates that ThreatQuotient’s security and governance controls previously verified by Type I effectively maintain the security, confidentiality and availability of their hosted service. The independent firm Clearview Group, conducted the audit.

A key industry standard in data security, SOC 2 evaluates a technology service provider’s ability to securely manage customer data. To achieve a SOC 2 Type II designation, organizations undergo a rigorous audit that analyzes the following trust services criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. ThreatQuotient’s continued adherence to its policies were tested and confirmed by the Type II audit process.

As customer needs continue to evolve, ThreatQuotient is committed to providing innovative threat detection and response solutions. ThreatQuotient recently announced v5 of the ThreatQ platform, launching capabilities needed today to support the security operations center (SOC) of the future, where data is the foundation. ThreatQ connects the dots, bringing an organization’s wealth of data together into a common work surface, providing data-driven security context that enables teams to be more thorough in their investigations, collaboration, response and reporting.