Thoma Bravo Announces Strategic Growth Investment in Exostar

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Thoma Bravo, a private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector, announced an agreement to acquire Exostar, LLC, a leader in trusted, secure business collaboration for the highly-regulated aerospace and defense, life sciences and healthcare industries. Thoma Bravo’s strategic investment is expected to help Exostar accelerate business growth and broaden its existing customer base. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Exostar’s unique platform creates trusted communities where companies can manage the complexity and mitigate the risks associated with collaborating with external partners. Thoma Bravo plans to leverage its expertise in enterprise software solutions for complex industries to partner with Exostar’s existing management to further develop and expand the company’s current capabilities, particularly in cybersecurity, to position the company for further growth.

Exostar’s cloud-based platforms create exclusive communities within highly-regulated industries where organizations securely collaborate, share information, and operate compliantly.

Exostar was developed as a joint venture between some of the world’s leading businesses, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Rolls-Royce, and, more recently, Merck. Initially formed as a B2B aerospace and defense industry exchange, the company’s secure platform now serves over 150,000 organizations worldwide in not only aerospace and defense, but the life sciences and healthcare markets as well. Exostar’s former shareholders plan to remain actively involved as customers and advisors offering guidance on the product roadmap and strategic platform investments.

Kirkland & Ellis is serving as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo. AGC Partners is serving as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins is serving as legal advisor to Exostar.